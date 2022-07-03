X
Chuy's for dinner
Dinner at Chuy's
Chuy's Fajita Kit
Chuy's Enchilladas
Happy hour at Chuy's

SEE Y’ALL AT CHUY’S!

Better bring a friend or five - because we’re a whole lot more than just the best Tex-Mex in town.

Order Now Join Waitlist

paper fish

WAIT, YOU GOTTA CHECK THIS OUT

  • Here comes Cinco, y’all

    And it’s on a Friday! Come in for drink specials all day and let’s party.

    Read More

  • Go on a Sip-A-Way

    Check out our refreshing springtime drinks including Tito's Frozen Lemonade, here for a limited time only!

    Read More

  • We’re getting cheesy! Check out our new food and drink specials.

    Chips. Dips. Sips. We’ve got it all!

    Read More

YOURE EITHER HUNGRY OR ABOUT TO BE

Huge plates, handmade tortillas and our famous Creamy Jalapeño, right this way!

See Our Menu

FIND YOUR CHUY’S

WE KNOW WE PUT IT SOMEWHERE...

A Chuy’s employee holds a plate of tacos while wearing a Chuy’s camo hat and a yellow t-shirt.

JOIN THE CHUY’S FAM

The best part of working here is that you can always really be YOU. You're the best at that, right?

Apply Now

WOW, WE LOOK GOOD

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

TEX-MEX YOUR EMAILS

Sign up for all the latest and greatest Chuy's news. Finally, an email you'll look forward to.

Sign Up for Our Updates

© 2022 Chuy's

chuy's street sign
yellow arrow

THEY SAID NO ONE WOULD SCROLL THIS FAR. THEY WERE WRONG.